Orhan Inandi’s wife files lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan

Reihan Inandi has filed a lawsuit against the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

The statement says: earlier, the head of the Turkish diplomatic mission said that Orhan Inandi is the head of FETO in Central Asia, and called him a bad man.

«Ahmet Sadik Dogan spread false information about my husband. They defame the honor and dignity of not only Orhan Inandi, but our entire family. According to the presumption of innocence principle, every person accused of committing a crime has the right to be considered innocent until the trial is over,» the statement says.

Orhan Inandi’s wife asked the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to recognize the ambassador’s statements as invalid and defaming honor and dignity. Reihan Inandi also asks to oblige Ahmet Sadik Dogan to issue a refutation.

Earlier, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan told why Orhan Inandi was dangerous for Kyrgyzstan. He repeated the version of the official Ankara about the activities of Orhan Inandi, which was provided by the Turkish state TV channel TRT Haber.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.