16:39
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His wife appeals to President Sadyr Japarov

Wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, Reihan, appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband. She told at a press conference.

«We are grateful to everyone who helps us and does not remain indifferent to the fate of Orhan Inandi. We very much hope that through the efforts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs we will find my husband. We ask the head of state and others to help us,» Reihan Inandi said.

She noted that her husband has never been interested in politics. «Orhan is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. This is our homeland. Our four children also consider Kyrgyzstan as their country. Orhan has nothing to do with either foreign or domestic politics. All our life long we ​​have been engaged in education only,» Reihan Inandi said.

According to her, 85-year-old mother of Orhan Inandi does not know about his disappearance.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been holding rallies since June 1. They said that they would continue holding them until Orhan Inandi is found.
link: https://24.kg/english/196298/
views: 105
Print
Related
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Protesters march through center of Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Criminal case initiated on disappearance of Orhan Inandi
Rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held near Turkish Embassy in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
Sapat educational institution asks for help in search for Orhan Inandi
President instructs SCNS, Interior Ministry to step up search for Orhan Inandi
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
16:34
Presidential spokesman promises no censorship for the media Presidential spokesman promises no censorship for the...
16:22
Education Ministry approves Indira Kudaibergenova as rector of KSMA
16:17
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Minister of Education and Science
16:02
Kyrgyzstan asks EU to invest in projects in Batken region
15:44
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His wife appeals to President Sadyr Japarov