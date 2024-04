A cable car cabin collapsed in Konyaalti area of Antalya (Turkey). TRT reported.

One of the supports of Tunektepe cable car fell for an unknown reason. As a result, one of the moving cabins fell off, hit an overturned pole and fell apart. There were eight people in it.

As a result of the incident, one person was killed and seven were injured. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is among the victims.

«Firefighters, police, medical and rescue teams have been sent to the scene. A helicopter was sent to evacuate people from other cabins. A total of 184 people got stuck in the cabins on the cable car,» the statement says.