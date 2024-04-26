Baktybek Bekbolotov and Sergei Shoigu sign two agreements

Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia Baktybek Bekbolotov and Sergei Shoigu signed two agreements during a meeting in Astana. Russian media report.

It is reported that "following the results of the meeting, two interdepartmental agreements were signed: ‘On information exchange’ and ‘On cooperation in the field of detection and assessment of radiation, chemical and biological situation’.

During the talks, the Defense Ministers also discussed topical issues of cooperation in the military sphere, as well as outlined prospects for further cooperation.

Astana is hosting a meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. It is attended by the heads of Defense Ministries of China, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.