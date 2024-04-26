Atlas of landslides presented in Bishkek

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), held a presentation of the publication «Atlas of Landslides in the Kyrgyz Republic» in Bishkek to improve public awareness of landslides. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

One of the authors of the publication, Andrea Tamburini, emphasized that due to the nature of precipitation, geology, topography and high seismic activity, Kyrgyzstan is highly prone to landslides.

According to the director of the department for implementation of the project «Landslide Risk Management in the Kyrgyz Republic» Anarkul Aitaliev, a list of 46 subprojects has been compiled, i.e. 46 landslide risk areas have been selected for landslide research and studies.

The atlas presents basic data and maps on landslide hazard, vulnerability and risk at the scale of the country and individual sites. It also presents opportunities for an integrated approach to addressing landslide risk and provides information to support analysis and decision-making on landslide risk management in Kyrgyzstan.