Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services

The Russian Embassy in Ankara does not recommend Russians to fly with Turkish Airlines, as it refuses to let Russians board flights to Latin American countries. RBK reported.

According to its data, Turkish Airlines explains the refusals by the fact that the countries where the Russians are going, have tightened the rules of entry for them. In particular, a return ticket, money, confirmation of hotel reservation and other documents are required. The airline posted this information on its website in Turkish and English.

It is reported that the Russian diplomatic mission appealed to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey, but «no clear response has been received so far.» The diplomats suggested that Russians should «carefully assess the expediency» of flying with Turkish Airlines.
