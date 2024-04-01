Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of Turkey on successful elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the leader of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the results of the municipal elections held yesterday in the country. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the conversation, Sadyr Japarov congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful holding of municipal elections in Turkey.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic noted: «The people of Turkey once again expressed their support for the state course on the path to the prosperity of the country.»

He emphasized the readiness to continue dialogue on current areas of bilateral cooperation and noted that the Kyrgyz side expects a state visit of the Turkish leader to Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of state exchanged views on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and discussed the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements.