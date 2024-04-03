13:04
Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29 people

At least 29 people were killed in a fire in a residential building in Besiktas district of Istanbul. BBC reported.

Earlier, Governor of Istanbul Province Davut Gul reported that 25 people were killed and three more were in hospital with serious injuries.

«The death toll as a result of the fire has increased to 29 people. Treatment of one person injured in the fire continues. Work in the building is underway,» he said.

The fire broke out at 12.47 local time in the basement of a 16-storey residential building in Gayrettepe district (part of Besiktas), Davut Gul told. Masquerade nightclub was located on two floors of the basement, where renovation work was underway.

According to preliminary data, all the killed were construction workers who worked at the club.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and eight people have been detained, including the management of the establishment, Turkish media reported.

The Istanbul City Hall said that officials had not received any requests from the nightclub owners or the contractor regarding the renovation of the premises, AFP reports.

«No permits were issued, no information was provided,» the City Hall said, promising to monitor the progress of the investigation and inform the public.
