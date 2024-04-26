Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug production found in Bishkek

More than 4 tons of poppy straw were found in one of the warehouses in Bishkek. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«Together with the customs department Manas work was carried out to detect a transnational group that laundered money by organizing a sustainable channel of drug smuggling from near and far abroad to Kyrgyzstan with subsequent transfer to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China,» the statement says.

According to the information received, SCNS officers searched the warehouse, where they found large bags of poppy straw — more than 4 tons. The results of the examination showed that it contained about 350 kilograms of psychotropic substances (codeine and morphine).

The fact was registered under two articles «Smuggling of items subject to special rules of movement across the customs border of the Kyrgyz Republic» and «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues with the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Two men were detained and placed in the SCNS detention center.