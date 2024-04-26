Ala-Too health resort transferred to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

Ala-Too health resort was transferred to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press center reported.

As the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted, this was done in order to improve working conditions and improve the health of medical workers in the country.

Ala-Too health resort is located in Issyk-Kul region. It was built in 1974. The area of the land plot of the resort is 24.76 hectares. The area requires improvement. In addition, given the great deterioration, demolition of cottages and construction of new buildings are necessary.

In 2023, the health resort was transferred to the Department of Presidential Affairs. It is planned to construct new buildings for a thousand places.