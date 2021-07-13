Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat

Orhan Inandi gave testimony regarding the FETO organization. He did not want to take advantage of the current regulation on repentance. The state TV channel of Turkey TRT Haber reports.

According to it, FETO member Orhan Inandi was detained in Kyrgyzstan during an operation by the National Intelligence Organization and was handed over to the Ankara police department on July 6.

Within the investigation conducted by the Ankara prosecutor Birol Tufan, the term of detention of the head of Sapat international educational institution was extended until July 11.

The investigation into the case was completed on July 11, it was sent to the court. The court ruled to arrest Orhan Inandi.

In his testimony Orhan Inandi reportedly gave information regarding the opposition Islamic organization FETO. He did not want to take advantage of the current regulation on repentance.

«When telling about the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen, Orhan Inandi did not use the word «terrorist organization,» the message says.

Orhan Inandi is suspected of running the armed terrorist organization.

Kırgızistan'da yakalanıp Türkiye'ye getirilen FETÖ'nün sözde Orta Asya Genel Sorumlusu Orhan İnandı adliyeye sevk edildi. pic.twitter.com/RFRywbJUnC — TRT Haber Canlı (@trthabercanli) July 12, 2021

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.