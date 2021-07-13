10:00
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat

Orhan Inandi gave testimony regarding the FETO organization. He did not want to take advantage of the current regulation on repentance. The state TV channel of Turkey TRT Haber reports.

According to it, FETO member Orhan Inandi was detained in Kyrgyzstan during an operation by the National Intelligence Organization and was handed over to the Ankara police department on July 6.

Within the investigation conducted by the Ankara prosecutor Birol Tufan, the term of detention of the head of Sapat international educational institution was extended until July 11.

The investigation into the case was completed on July 11, it was sent to the court. The court ruled to arrest Orhan Inandi.

In his testimony Orhan Inandi reportedly gave information regarding the opposition Islamic organization FETO. He did not want to take advantage of the current regulation on repentance.

«When telling about the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen, Orhan Inandi did not use the word «terrorist organization,» the message says.

Orhan Inandi is suspected of running the armed terrorist organization.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.
link: https://24.kg/english/200896/
views: 78
Print
Related
Photo exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan's independence opened in Ankara
Turkish businessmen invited to invest in energy and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
Turkey and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of joint ventures
Head of SCNS tells how Orhan Inandi was previously returned to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department: Orhan Inandi has valid passport of Turkey
Rally with demand to return kidnapped Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Inandi's family lawyer asks to declare Turkish Ambassador persona non grata
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on decision of Turkish court
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey intends to meet with Orhan Inandi
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
09:45
Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat
09:31
Mudflow sweeps away eight people in Aksy, six died
12 July, Monday
18:08
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
17:48
World Bank to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
17:33
Eduard Kubatov awarded Golden Order for climbing Mount Everest
17:21
Trial of detained Kyrgyzstanis to begin in Tajikistan this week
16:53
COVID-19: Cabinet of Ministers considers development of tourism industry