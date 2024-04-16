Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey from April 20. Khovar news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that with reference to the note to the resolution of the Government of Tajikistan dated March 28, in order to implement the principle of reciprocity, visa regime will be applied to holders of general civil foreign passports of Turkey from April 20.

Turkish citizens can obtain a visa at Embassies and Consulates of Tajikistan abroad.

It was reported on April 6 that Turkey cancels visa-free regime with Tajikistan from April 20.