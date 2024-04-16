15:30
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey

Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey from April 20. Khovar news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that with reference to the note to the resolution of the Government of Tajikistan dated March 28, in order to implement the principle of reciprocity, visa regime will be applied to holders of general civil foreign passports of Turkey from April 20.

Turkish citizens can obtain a visa at Embassies and Consulates of Tajikistan abroad.

It was reported on April 6 that Turkey cancels visa-free regime with Tajikistan from April 20.
link: https://24.kg/english/291686/
views: 156
Print
Related
Topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan survey border
Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29 people
Tajikistani and Kyrgyzstani detained on suspicion of terrorist attack in Turkey
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of Turkey on successful elections
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and China discuss liberalization of visa regime
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
15:20
Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman of SCNS Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman...
15:11
Preliminary design for reconstruction of Rappoport Alley developed
14:55
Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues
13:39
Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey
13:25
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project