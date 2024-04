A suspect of committing fraud in Kyrgyzstan was detained in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Russia). The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to it, the 61-year-old woman has been on the international wanted list since 2016.

«The detained 61-year-old native of Talas region gained the trust of local residents in 2013 in Ak-Terek village, Jeti-Oguz district and took apricots worth 750,000 soms from 73 people. After that she stopped contacting them,» the police said.

The woman was detained by officers of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Kamchatka Krai.