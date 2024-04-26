The State Mortgage Company intends to receive $79 million from the Islamic Development Bank. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company Tilek Dzheembaev announced at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, the company currently needs funding in the amount of 71 billion soms.

Five billion soms are expected to be allocated from the republican budget this year. Other $100 million will be provided by the Saudi Fund for Development. The agreement has already passed the ratification procedure.