16:35
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

State Mortgage Company to get $79 million from Islamic Development Bank

The State Mortgage Company intends to receive $79 million from the Islamic Development Bank. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company Tilek Dzheembaev announced at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, the company currently needs funding in the amount of 71 billion soms.

Five billion soms are expected to be allocated from the republican budget this year. Other $100 million will be provided by the Saudi Fund for Development. The agreement has already passed the ratification procedure.
link: https://24.kg/english/292747/
views: 137
Print
Related
Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares
Capital of State Mortgage Company increased by selling real estate of Matraimov
Sadyr Japarov and head of Islamic Development Bank discuss cooperation
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed head of State Mortgage Company
State Mortgage Company to increase authorized capital by 19.2 million soms
Cabinet of Ministers to build houses for state mortgage in Kyrgyzstan
Capital of State Mortgage Company exceeds 10 billion soms
State Mortgage Company to build 76 private houses in border villages of Batken
State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan plans to build houses
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
16:13
Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug production found in Bishkek Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug productio...
16:02
Ala-Too health resort transferred to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
23,500 families in line for mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
14:59
State Mortgage Company to get $79 million from Islamic Development Bank