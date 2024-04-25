18:07
One of injured in military helicopter crash returns to Kyrgyzstan

One of the injured in the crash of a helicopter of the Ministry of Defense returned to Kyrgyzstan after treatment. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, citing the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya.

The military pilot underwent long-term treatment in the city of Adana (Turkey) along with three other injured citizens of Kyrgyzstan as a result of the helicopter crash and an accident at the Bishkek heating and power plant on February 2. At home, he will undergo further rehabilitation for full recovery.

Improvement in the state of health of the rest of the injured citizens is registered and they will be discharged soon. They also receive assistance, both from the Consulate General and from compatriots living in Adana.

One serviceman was killed, 10 more were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Military Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.
