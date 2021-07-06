Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi

Information that the missing citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, Orhan Inandi, was taken out of the country by the special services of Turkey has become one of the breaking news today.

It became known late in the evening of July 5 that the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey. He stated this on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber.

Politicians and public figures give an assessment of the scandalous incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has already handed a note of protest to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Sadik Dogan.

The public demanded an official comment from the authorities.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov answered questions in an exclusive interview with 24.kg news agency.

— Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, how would you comment on the abduction, and this is in fact the abduction of Orhan Inandi by the special services of Turkey, which caused a wide public outcry?

— As soon as the media reported on the disappearance of Orhan Inandi, I immediately gathered the heads of law enforcement agencies, you know. I instructed them to do their best to find him as soon as possible and keep a close eye on the borders.

On the same day (May 31. — Note of 24.kg news agency), I received detailed information about Orhan Inandi.

It turned out that there have been three attempts to kidnap him since 2016.

The third attempt took place in winter, when the officers of the State Committee for National Security rescued him. Orhan Inandi and his family knew about this. Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich (Kamchybek Tashiev — the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. — Note of 24.kg news agency) then warned Orhan Inandi not to walk alone, be always accompanied by bodyguards. But they did not pay attention to this.

— What will happen now? Will Kyrgyzstan make demands on the Turkish side? If so, which ones?

— Of course we will! I immediately instructed the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to call on the Ambassador and hand a note of protest to him. The note has been presented today.

— What answer, in your opinion, should we expect? Can Orhan Inandi be returned?

We raised this issue with the Turkish side and will demand the return of Orhan Inandi. Sadyr Japarov

But there has been no official response from the Turkish side so far. They verbally stated that Orhan Inandi is their citizen, that he did not renounce his Turkish citizenship. We must wait for an official response from Turkey.

On June 30, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the delegation.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.