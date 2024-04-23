14:24
USD 88.91
EUR 94.75
RUB 0.95
English

Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows

An emergency situation was declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Shamyrkanov announced at a briefing.

He clarified that the emergency situation does not apply to all regions, but locally, to those places where mudslides occurred.

According to Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, civil protection forces are calculating material damage from mudflows.

«There were rains in all cases. We cannot predict when a mudflow will occur, where, or in what volume. We have been issuing weather alerts for the past five years. But we cannot give specific data where this may happen. Because of this, it is premature to blame anyone for whether they were ready or not,» he noted.

At least 30 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 20 to April 22. Mudflows hit Jalal-Abad and Talas regions today, April 23. More than 200 residential buildings were flooded. Earlier, an emergency situation was declared in Osh region.
link: https://24.kg/english/292373/
views: 81
Print
Related
Mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region, 42 houses flooded
Mudflow registered in Talas region
30 mudflows registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days – Emergencies Ministry
Mudflows possible in five regions of Kyrgyzstan
Floods and mudflows possible in Issyk-Kul region
Mudflow floods more than 90 houses and internal roads in Tyup
Mudflows flood two villages in Tyup district
President comments on emergency situation in energy sector
Kyrgyzstan declares emergency situation in energy sector
Emergency situation declared in Toguz-Toro district
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna
23 April, Tuesday
14:15
Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local producers Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local produce...
14:02
Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows
13:26
Kyrgyzstani Erlan Sherov wins bronze at Asian Judo Championship
12:40
Nine fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:19
Mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region, 42 houses flooded