16:35
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

23,500 families in line for mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan

There are 23,500 families waiting in line at the State Mortgage Company for housing. Tilek Dzheembaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company, said at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, over the past three years, the State Mortgage Company has provided housing to 4,000 families, 9,600 billion soms were spent on this, and over the entire history of the company’s existence from 2015 to the present — 9,500 families, it required 16,200 billion soms.

«Currently, there are 2,000 people in line in Social Mortgage category, 16,800 people are in line for preferential mortgage, and 4,400 people for affordable mortgage,» Tilek Dzheembaev informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/292752/
views: 125
Print
Related
Servicemen of Kyrgyzstan to be able to privatize service housing
Construction of mortgage house begins in Naryn
Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues
Prosecutor General's Office to build house for social workers in Bishkek
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev
Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans
More than 700 criminal cases initiated against management of Ihsan company
Housing for orphans: Three children receive apartments in Mailuu-Suu
Kyrgyzstan to develop shared-equity construction
Social town for 28 families opened in Krupskoye village
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
16:13
Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug production found in Bishkek Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug productio...
16:02
Ala-Too health resort transferred to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
23,500 families in line for mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
14:59
State Mortgage Company to get $79 million from Islamic Development Bank