23,500 families in line for mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan

There are 23,500 families waiting in line at the State Mortgage Company for housing. Tilek Dzheembaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company, said at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, over the past three years, the State Mortgage Company has provided housing to 4,000 families, 9,600 billion soms were spent on this, and over the entire history of the company’s existence from 2015 to the present — 9,500 families, it required 16,200 billion soms.

«Currently, there are 2,000 people in line in Social Mortgage category, 16,800 people are in line for preferential mortgage, and 4,400 people for affordable mortgage,» Tilek Dzheembaev informed.