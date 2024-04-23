U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pommersheim arrived in Bishkek for United States-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Moldogaziev met with him.

The U.S. Embassy later posted the following message on X: «The U.S.-Kyrgyz Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABCs) promote our shared interests and partnership. At today’s ABCs, the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic discussed political and security cooperation, civil society and rule of law, and economic diversification.»

Text of the joint statement was posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The consultations were successful, it says.

Noting the historic C5+1 Summit held on September 22, 2023, in New York, the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States emphasized the C5+1 format’s positive impact on regional cooperation and the U.S.-Kyrgyz’ collective commitment to enhancing the U.S.-Central Asia regional partnership.

The United States and the Kyrgyz Republic plan to continue to be political and security partners.

The statement says that the participants discussed security cooperation, including counterterrorism, border protection, global health security, and continued defense cooperation.

The United States reiterated its unwavering support for the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence throughout the 32 years of U.S.-Kyrgyz bilateral partnership.

The United States applauded the Kyrgyz Republic’s commitment to developing the creative economy. The participants discussed future opportunities to work together such as providing opportunities for Kyrgyzstani leaders in this field to network, exchange ideas, and demonstrate the latest trends and technologies.

American businessmen will increase investments, including in the green economy and agriculture.

The Kyrgyz Republic and the United States acknowledged media freedom, a strong civil society, respect for human rights — including the rights of women — stronger protections against gender-based violence, judicial independence, and combating corruption are integral to achieving our shared goal of a resilient, prosperous, and secure Kyrgyz Republic. From the joint statement on the U.S.-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and the Kyrgyz Republic discussed the importance of continuing to increase cooperation through educational and English language programming. The participants noted people-to-people ties are an important element of the U.S.-Kyrgyz bilateral relationship.

The next Annual Bilateral Consultations will be held in Washington in 2025.