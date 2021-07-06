Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Ambassador of Turkey Ahmet Sadik Dogan.

The meeting took place in accordance with the instructions of the President Sadyr Japarov. The head of the diplomatic mission of Turkey was called on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of the Turkish diplomatic mission was handed a note in connection with the arrest and transportation of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Orhan Inandi to Turkey.

The Kyrgyz side pointed out the inadmissibility of such actions, which grossly violate the basic principles and norms of international law, including in the field of respect for human rights and freedoms, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other documents.

The Kyrgyz side called on the Turkish side to return Inandi and take all necessary measures to ensure that he is treated properly and to prevent the use of violent and degrading actions against him in accordance with international law.

In turn, the Ambassador Ahmet Dogan stressed that Orhan Inandi is a citizen of the Republic of Turkey and is recognized exclusively as a citizen of the Republic of Turkey. At the same time, he noted that the Turkish side had not announced conducting of the said operation on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will make every effort to return Inandi to his homeland and protect his rights and legitimate interests as a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with the Constitution and international law.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.