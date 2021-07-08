Bishkek Internal Affairs Department: Orhan Inandi has valid passport of Turkey

Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat international educational institution, has dual citizenship. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

The investigation service is investigating abduction of a citizen Orhan Inandi.

It was established that Orhan Inandi, having a passport of a citizen of Turkey, obtained an ID passport of the Kyrgyz Republic on June 28, 2012 and an international passport of Kyrgyzstan on December 25, 2012.

The head of Sapat, having a passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, used a passport of the Republic of Turkey valid until September 23, 2024 and crossed the state border of Kyrgyzstan 27 times: he flew to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Turkey and India during the period from 2014 to 2018.

Since 2018, Orhan Inandi has used the passport of the Kyrgyz Republic nine times, flew to Russia, Kazakhstan and India.

Thus, he had two passports — a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

«It should be noted that Orhan Inandi was born and raised in Turkey and did not renounce citizenship of Turkey. In addition, in 2019, the relevant services launched an investigation within the framework of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of the legality of obtaining the passport of the Kyrgyz Republic by Orhan Inandi,» the statement says.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.