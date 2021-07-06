14:19
President of Sapat Orhan Inandi delivered to Turkey

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, has been captured and taken to Turkey. He announced it on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber.

In his speech, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the National Intelligence Organization (Milli Istihbarat Teşkilatı) conducted another successful special operation abroad.

«As a result of its original and patient work, MIT brought Orhan Inandi, the FETO CEO in Central Asia, to our country and brought him to justice,» the head of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said.

Orhan Inandi is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

On June 30, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the delegation.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inandi is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reihan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
