Turkey ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in establishing Liver Transplantation Center

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a delegation from İnönü University (Malatya, Turkey) headed by the rector, Professor, Academician Ahmet Kızılay. The press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed prospects for the development of human organ transplantation services, introduction of high-tech treatment, as well as the adoption of a set of measures aimed at reducing mortality in Kyrgyzstan.

The President noted that citizens of Kyrgyzstan have to go abroad to receive transplantation services, as the republic’s specialists have no experience in organ transplantation. But the country’s health care system has highly qualified personnel who are striving to keep up with the development of world science in the field of transplantology.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that 50 citizens will undergo kidney transplantation at the expense of the country’s budget this year on his instruction. $7,000 is allocated for each surgery. The next step is liver transplantation for patients in need. To achieve this goal, a study of the problems of human organ transplantation in the country will be conducted, as well as the experience of foreign countries in the organization of transplantology centers will be studied.

«The head of state is confident that the introduction of scientific, methodological, legal and organizational methods of organ transplantation into the country’s medical practice will allow creating a model of the main coordination center for liver transplantation in Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to this, the transplantology service will develop in the republic, which will have a positive impact on reducing the mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

The delegation from İnönü University arrived in Kyrgyzstan on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to share best practices in developing organ transplantation services, Ahmet Kızılay said. The medical center, named after former Turkish President Turgut Ozal at İnönü University, is one of the leading clinics for organ transplantation. As of today, the specialists of the center have performed more than 3,700 successful operations for 22 years.

The rector noted that 65 medical specialists in liver transplantation from Kyrgyzstan have been successfully trained in the medical center, who are already working in the health care system of the country. In addition, 33 Kyrgyz specialists are currently improving their qualifications in the center.

In conclusion, he noted that İnönü University is ready to provide all possible assistance and support for the establishment of the main coordination center for liver transplantation in Kyrgyzstan.
