Turkey can help in training teachers from Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva and the Educational Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Kursat Dulkadir discussed cooperation issues. The press service of the ministry reported.

In particular, the parties discussed the issues included in the agenda of the meeting of the Minister of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Minister of National Education of Turkey.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva proposed to create an Institute of Advanced Pedagogical Technologies at the Kyrgyz-Turkish University Manas, noting that this would allow retraining teachers, improving their professional qualifications and training excellent specialists. She also stressed that Turkey has a great experience in the work of public education centers and proposed to consider the possibility of opening creative centers in Kyrgyzstan and organizing camps for children of the two countries.

Kursat Dulkadir said that he supported the initiatives of the minister and said that the Republic of Turkey was ready to assist in improving the qualifications of teachers of the Kyrgyz Republic. He told about the possibility of bringing highly qualified specialists to organize training for teachers, as well as sending advanced teachers of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkey.

Kursat Dulkadir added that work is underway to expand the opportunity to study in their country for applicants who gained high scores at the Nationwide Testing in the Kyrgyz Republic.
