Adakhan Madumarov relieved of duties of deputy of Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) prematurely terminated the powers of deputy of the Parliament Adakhan Madumarov. It was announced at a meeting of the CEC.

According to the head of the CEC Legal Support Department, Myrzabek Taalaibekov, the basis for this decision was the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Adakhan Madumarov was a deputy of the Parliament of the seventh convocation from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction.

On March 26, 2024, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found Adakhan Madumarov guilty of treason and fraud. But due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, the politician was released from punishment. However, due to the fact that the preventive measure was not changed for him, he was in custody until April 26.
