Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Germany brought charges against detained Islamists — seven immigrants from Central Asia, including two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The charges have been reportedly brought against people from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan for creating a terrorist association. Charges were brought against five people from Tajikistan and two citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan on March 28 in the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf. According to the supervisory authority, CIS citizens, who share radical Islamist views, entered Germany through Ukraine in 2022. After entering the country, they, together with the accused, who was separately prosecuted in the Netherlands, created a terrorist association with the aim of committing terrorist attacks in Germany or other Western European countries.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Germany, the accused were in contact with the terrorist group Wilayat Khorasan. In addition to creating the group and plans to carry out terrorist attacks, the six defendants raised funds for ISIS. Their arrests took place on July 6, 2023.

