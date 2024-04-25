15:13
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Germany brought charges against detained Islamists — seven immigrants from Central Asia, including two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The charges have been reportedly brought against people from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan for creating a terrorist association. Charges were brought against five people from Tajikistan and two citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan on March 28 in the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf. According to the supervisory authority, CIS citizens, who share radical Islamist views, entered Germany through Ukraine in 2022. After entering the country, they, together with the accused, who was separately prosecuted in the Netherlands, created a terrorist association with the aim of committing terrorist attacks in Germany or other Western European countries.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Germany, the accused were in contact with the terrorist group Wilayat Khorasan. In addition to creating the group and plans to carry out terrorist attacks, the six defendants raised funds for ISIS. Their arrests took place on July 6, 2023.

At the end of March, the head of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gerald Darmanin, stated that the department had prevented 74 attempted terrorist attacks since 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/292590/
views: 219
Print
Related
Germany hands over passenger buses to Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov meets with delegation of German companies
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani detained for justifying terrorism
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
German company ready to build solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan
Germany donates equipment and rescue gear to Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
German Business Association ready to pay for education of Kyrgyz students
Kyrgyzstan and Germany to cooperate in science, research and innovation
Record growth of car imports from Germany to Kyrgyzstan registered
Eleven people detained in Osh on suspicion of robbery and terrorism
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
15:08
Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main causes of mudflows Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main cau...
14:49
More than 2,000 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three years
14:29
Chairman of Cabinet Akylbek Japarov reprimands ministers and officials
14:13
GDP to exceed 1.4 trillion soms in 2024, Economy Ministry predicts
13:57
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan: 1,092 households flooded