Checkpoints on the border with China will be closed on May 1. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the initiative of the Chinese side, in connection with the celebration of Labor Day in the PRC, Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will be temporarily closed on May 1.

The passage of persons, vehicles and cargo through the checkpoint will resume on May 2.