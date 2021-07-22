14:27
Orhan Inandi’s case: Prosecutor asks to sentence defendant to 22 years in prison

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ankara asks to sentence Orhan inandi, director of Sapat international educational institution, who was abducted in Bishkek, to 22 years in prison. Anadolu media outlet reports.

According to it, the director of Sapat is accused of «running an armed terrorist organization.» Such a crime is punishable by imprisonment from 15 to 22.5 years. The prosecution demanded the maximum possible punishment.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.
