16:35
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months

Detention of the former deputy head of the Antimonopoly Service Akzholtoi Tukunov was recognized legal, and he was taken into custody. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The department recalled that a citizen, 43, was detained in Alamedin district and placed in a temporary detention center on April 17, 2024.

He was charged under Article 278 «Mass disorder, calls for active disobedience to the lawful demands of representatives of the authorities and riots, as well as calls for violence against citizens» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A petition was submitted to the court to check the legality and validity of the detention and choosing of a preventive measure in the form of detention for Tukunov.

However, despite the gravity of the crime, the court recognized Akzholtoi Tukunov’s detention as illegal and chose a measure of restraint in the form of travel restriction until June 16.

«The district prosecutor’s office made an appeal to Chui Regional Court against the ruling of the investigating judge of Alamedin district dated April 19, 2024 on the recognition of detention of the man as illegal and unjustified and its cancellation and the recognition of legal and justified his arrest, also choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention in the institution No. 21,» the Department of Internal Affairs noted.

On April 26, the Judicial Board for Criminal Cases and Administrative Offenses considered the appeal and made a decision to recognize the detention of the citizen as lawful and justified. He was placed in the detention center 1 until June 17.
link: https://24.kg/english/292750/
views: 135
Print
Related
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
One of kidnapping suspects detained in Bishkek
Beating of investigator in Kant: Three suspects detained
Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov arrested for month
Detention of Vice Mayor Maksatbek Sazykulov: Details reported
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
16:13
Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug production found in Bishkek Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug productio...
16:02
Ala-Too health resort transferred to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
23,500 families in line for mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
14:59
State Mortgage Company to get $79 million from Islamic Development Bank