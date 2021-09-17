Orhan Inandi files application to renounce Turkish citizenship

President of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi filed application to renounce citizenship of Turkey. Local media of Turkey En son haber reports.

Trial of Orhan Inandi began in the capital of Turkey. The accused, who was present at the hearing via video link from the prison, introduced himself as the head of Sapat international educational institution. The defendant’s lawyer said that, despite the fact that the name of Inandi is associated with the coup in Turkey, his client is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and was not in Turkey at the time of the events.

In turn, the president of Sapat international educational institution also stressed that he is a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and noted that he had filed an application for renunciation of Turkish citizenship. Therefore, he said that the court did not have the authority to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The court adjourned the hearing until November 23.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.