Mudflow registered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

A mudflow was registered in Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary information, a mudflow occurred in Kulanak village in Uchkun aiyl aimak at 9.30 a.m. due to heavy rains. The courtyard area of a residential building was flooded.

The deputy head of the district and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene of the incident.

At least 48 mudflows were registered in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. An emergency situation was declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions. Two people were killed as a result of the natural disaster: a man whose car was covered by a mudflow, and a teenager died from a lightning strike.
