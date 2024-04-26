Mudflow registered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

A mudflow was registered in Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to preliminary information, a mudflow occurred in Kulanak village in Uchkun aiyl aimak at 9.30 a.m. due to heavy rains. The courtyard area of a residential building was flooded.
At least 48 mudflows were registered in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. An emergency situation was declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions. Two people were killed as a result of the natural disaster: a man whose car was covered by a mudflow, and a teenager died from a lightning strike.