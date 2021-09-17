14:51
Trial of Orhan Inandi begins in capital of Turkey

Trial of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi began in Turkey. Turkish media report.

The trial took place in the Ankara Criminal Court. Orhan Inandi attended the trial via video link from the prison where he is being held. His lawyer was present in the courtroom.

In his speech, the defendant requested additional time to prepare for his defense. According to Orhan Inandi, due to a broken arm, he was unable to properly prepare his position on the case.

In addition, Orhan Inandi stated that he did not have access to some of the witness statements in the case file and that he would like to see them before the next hearing. He also asked the court to release him from custody due to health problems.

The court adjourned the hearing, ruling that Orhan Inandi should be kept in custody.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.
