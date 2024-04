UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron arrived in Kyrgyzstan. UK Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Photo UK Embassy in Kyrgyzstan

«Delighted to announce the first ever visit to the Kyrgyz Republic of the UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron on 22-23 April 2024. Climate and prosperity will top the Foreign Secretary’s agenda whilst in Kyrgyzstan,» statement of UK Embassy on X says.

«We live in a contested, competitive world. If you want to protect and promote British interests, you need to get out there and compete. Central Asia is at the epicentre of some of the biggest challenges we face and it’s vital for the UK and the region that we drive forward its future prosperity,» UK Embassy quotes David Cameron as saying.