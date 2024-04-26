Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China

The Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine and the Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan told what agricultural products can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China.

Products exported from Kyrgyzstan to China are:

Wheat flour;

Cherries;

Melons;

Grapes;

Soybeans.

To export other agricultural products to the Chinese market, it is necessary to register with the PRC General Administration of Customs on CIFER website.

The following documents are required:

Application (request) to the department;

Login and password to enter the system;

Required documents attached with the login password;

Export is allowed after authorization from the PRC side.

At least 42 cherry, 10 melon and 12 fruit sites in Kyrgyzstan are included in the register on the website of the General Administration of Customs of China.

The requirements of the Chinese side are not the same depending on the risk of each plant product. With special attention to the safety of the plant, the Chinese side is conducting a comprehensive inspection of the products of the first exporting manufacturers.

To date, 26 Kyrgyz enterprises engaged in the production, processing, storage, and sale of livestock products have the right to export to the territory of the PRC.