14:22
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at team show jumping competitions in Tashkent

The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place at the Eurasian Show Jumping Games, which take place in Tashkent. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

In the standings of the Small Team Cup Maxima Masters Eurasia, the national team of Uzbekistan took first place, and the team of Kazakhstan took second place.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan: Andrey Tryapitsyn on Florizel, Rinat Galimov on Khan Tengri and Kamil Sabitov on Dartagnan took the third place.

The teams ranked the same way in the Nations Cup standings.

On the second day of the competitions, Kyrgyzstani Kamil Sabitov won two bronze medals on Figaro.

On the first day, the Kyrgyzstanis won several medals.
link: https://24.kg/english/292712/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup in show jumping
Kyrgyzstanis win 47 medals at All-Russian Show Jumping Competitions
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Eurasian Show Jumping Games in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place in show jumping at Nations Cup in Moscow
Kyrgyz athletes take 2nd place at Show Jumping Cup of Nations in Almaty
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Show Jumping Tournament in Tashkent
Bishkek hosts International Show Jumping Competition
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
13:18
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russ...
13:07
Mudflow registered in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Six fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:21
Drugs worth 12 million soms seized from Kyrgyzstani
12:10
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at team show jumping competitions in Tashkent