Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at team show jumping competitions in Tashkent

The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place at the Eurasian Show Jumping Games, which take place in Tashkent. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

In the standings of the Small Team Cup Maxima Masters Eurasia, the national team of Uzbekistan took first place, and the team of Kazakhstan took second place.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan: Andrey Tryapitsyn on Florizel, Rinat Galimov on Khan Tengri and Kamil Sabitov on Dartagnan took the third place.

The teams ranked the same way in the Nations Cup standings.

On the second day of the competitions, Kyrgyzstani Kamil Sabitov won two bronze medals on Figaro.

On the first day, the Kyrgyzstanis won several medals.