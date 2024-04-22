Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington

Akylbek Japarov’s working visit to the United States of America has ended. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov took part in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

On the sidelines of the spring meetings, meetings were held with the management of the World Bank, IMF, USAID, American-Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation, Franklin and Templeton Investments Corp., Citibank international bank, Rothschild & Co, International Republican Institute (IRI), consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association to provide the Kyrgyz Republic with financing for the implementation of the project «Development of Sustainable Agri-Food Clusters» for $35 million;

Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association for a second additional financing for «Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project» for $7.64 million, financed by the World Bank.

The signing ceremony of the following bilateral documents took place in Washington:

As part of the negotiations, agreements were reached on cooperation within the framework of the project on construction of Kambarata HPP-1 and attracting investments in other areas.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic had a number of meetings with representatives of a number of technology corporations. In particular, they visited the head office of Apple Inc. in San Francisco, the headquarters of Nvidia Corporation, the office of Hewlett-Packard Company, and also held a meeting with venture investor and entrepreneur Tim Draper.