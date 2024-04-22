20:32
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington

Akylbek Japarov’s working visit to the United States of America has ended. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov took part in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

On the sidelines of the spring meetings, meetings were held with the management of the World Bank, IMF, USAID, American-Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation, Franklin and Templeton Investments Corp., Citibank international bank, Rothschild & Co, International Republican Institute (IRI), consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

The signing ceremony of the following bilateral documents took place in Washington:

  • Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association to provide the Kyrgyz Republic with financing for the implementation of the project «Development of Sustainable Agri-Food Clusters» for $35 million;
  • Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association for a second additional financing for «Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project» for $7.64 million, financed by the World Bank.

As part of the negotiations, agreements were reached on cooperation within the framework of the project on construction of Kambarata HPP-1 and attracting investments in other areas.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic had a number of meetings with representatives of a number of technology corporations. In particular, they visited the head office of Apple Inc. in San Francisco, the headquarters of Nvidia Corporation, the office of Hewlett-Packard Company, and also held a meeting with venture investor and entrepreneur Tim Draper.
link: https://24.kg/english/292307/
views: 88
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with international partners for $42.64 million
House of High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan opened in Silicon Valley
Akylbek Japarov meets with President of International Republican Institute
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington
Akylbek Japarov arrives in USA to participate in IMF, World Bank Group meetings
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
President Sadyr Japarov meets with U.S. Senator from Montana
Akylbek Japarov discusses joint projects with Deputy Chairman of Gazprombank
Akylbek Japarov visits factories and enterprises in Kara-Balta
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
22 April, Monday
20:01
Private customs terminal in Kara-Suu transferred to state Private customs terminal in Kara-Suu transferred to st...
19:55
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
18:45
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
18:36
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Tashkent International Marathon
18:03
Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan