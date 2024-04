Driver of a BMW car, who hit a schoolgirl on Thursday and fled the scene, was detained. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, a video of a BMW car driving on the roadside, hitting a schoolgirl and fleeing the scene was posted on the web. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of internal Affairs said that an interception plan was announced. The road accident occurred on April 25 in Selektsionnoye village, Chui region.

A source in law enforcement agencies said that the car was found in the yard of the car owner, but he was not at home. This morning, he was found by officers of the Investigation Department and taken to the police. The press service of the traffic police of the region promised to provide information later.