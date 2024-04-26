Drugs worth 12 million soms seized from Kyrgyzstani

A 29-year-old man was detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. A psychotropic narcotic substance worth 12 million soms was seized during a search of his car. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«SCNS employees stopped the criminal activities of an international drug gang. 29-year-old man was detained on Manas Airport — Bishkek highway between Prigorodnoye and Dostuk villages. Two kilograms of mephedrone were confiscated from him. The market price for 1 gram of this substance is 6,000 soms,» the security officers noted.

The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS until the end of the investigation. The State Committee recalled that for such crimes, people above 14 years old are subject to criminal liability for a term from 8 to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.