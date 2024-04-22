12:08
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved amendments to legislation on healthcare issues. The press service of the head of state reported.

It is reported that the law imposes a ban on the sale and distribution of smokeless tobacco products, vapes, flavors and liquids for them, as well as on their advertising (to be enforced 60 days after its official publication).

According to Tengrinews.kz, the sale of vapes will entail a fine of up to 200 minimum reference indexes (up to 738,400 tenge, or about $1,065), or correctional labor, or community service for up to 200 hours, or arrest for 50 days. The import and production of electronic smokeless tobacco systems (vapes) will be punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 minimum reference indexes (7,384 million tenge, or about $16,500), restriction of liberty for up to two years, or imprisonment for the same period.

A ban is imposed on the advertising of goods using elements of a trademark and name, known as the name of smokeless tobacco products and vapes, as well as their advertising during various events.
