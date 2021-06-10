Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Commentary of spokesman for President Japarov

The first official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey began on June 9. The agenda assumes discussion of a wide range of issues. In connection with the disappearance of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, a Turk by origin in Bishkek, 24.kg news agency asked spokesman for Sadyr Japarov whether this incident would be discussed within the framework of the negotiations.

Erbol Sultanbaev answered the question as follows: «President Sadyr Japarov asked his colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Orkhan Inandi, who went missing in Kyrgyzstan. Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied that he did not know him, he had no information and that he didn’t want to hear anything about FETO supporters».

Earlier, the parties touched upon the FETO topic in Ankara. At a joint press conference following the talks with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Turkish leader said that during the meeting «the issues of combating terrorist organizations, including FETO, as well as aspects of cooperation in the region were discussed.»

Official Ankara insists that Turkish opposition leader Fethullah Gülen and his Hizmet movement are behind the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016. The Turkish authorities call this organization FETO and consider it terrorist. Thousands of members of the movement were detained after the unsuccessful coup attempt, but Gülen himself and his supporters deny the coup charges.

The Turkish authorities have also repeatedly stated that educational institutions of Sapat network in Kyrgyzstan were established by the followers of Gülen, and demanded to close this network. But the official Bishkek rejected this demand, saying that the lyceums did not pose any threat.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.