President instructs SCNS, Interior Ministry to step up search for Orhan Inandi

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative operational measures and search for a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Orhan Inandi. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state instructed the law enforcement agencies to carry out appropriate search measures to establish the whereabouts of the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

The former director of Sapat school network, Orhan Inandi, has gone missing in Bishkek. His relatives said that Inandi had left home for a meeting yesterday. An hour later, his family members found his car not far away from the house.

«Orhan Inandi lives in the 10th microdistrict near the Southern Highway, the car was found in another place. Money, documents, phone, other belongings were in the car,» his relatives told.
