Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sadyr Japarov talk about FETO

At a joint press conference following the talks with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that «issues of combating terrorist organizations, including FETO, as well as aspects of cooperation in the region were discussed» during the meeting.

«Recent political problems have exposed the dark, bloody and unpleasant face of FETO. God willing, we will overcome this together, supporting each other. I once again assured the distinguished president that Turkey supports the Kyrgyz people and the country’s authorities. We are next to Kyrgyzstan at every step towards political stability,» he said.

We stand in full solidarity with my dear brother that FETO poses a threat to the national security of both countries. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Official Ankara insists that Turkish opposition leader Fethullah Gülen and his Hizmet movement are behind the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016. The Turkish authorities call this organization FETO and consider it terrorist. Thousands of members of the movement were detained after an unsuccessful coup attempt, but Gülen himself and his supporters deny the coup charges.

The Turkish authorities have also repeatedly stated that educational institutions of Sapat network in Kyrgyzstan were established by the followers of Gülen, and demanded to close this network. However, the official Bishkek rejected this demand, saying that the lyceums did not pose any threat.

However, the parties did not officially inform whether the issue of the disappearance of Sapat president in Bishkek was discussed.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.