Criminal case initiated on disappearance of Orhan Inandi

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school Orhan Inandi under the article «Abduction of a person». Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Within the framework of the materials of pre-trial proceedings, an investigative and operational group was created from a number of experienced investigators and detectives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department and the Oktyabrsky District Internal Affairs Department. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts of the citizen Orhan Inandi are being carried out,» the statement says.

Pre-trial proceedings on the search for the Kyrgyzstani are under the control of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A rally continues near the Turkish Embassy in Bishkek with a demand to find Orhan Inandi. According to the protesters, the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped. They believe that the special services of Turkey are involved in the kidnapping.