Turkish Embassy denies holding of Orhan Inandi in diplomatic mission building

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order, combating crime and combating corruption.

According to him, the Foreign Affairs Ministry held a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

«The ambassador denied the statement of Orhan Inandi’s wife. He said that it was not true,» Aibek Artykbaev informed the deputies.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the 10th day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.
link: https://24.kg/english/196937/
