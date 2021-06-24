11:33
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered complaint of the lawyers of the ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Narymbaev against the measure of restraint.

The lawyers asked to choose a preventive measure other than imprisonment for the former official.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judges read out the ruling upholding the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
link: https://24.kg/english/198725/
views: 41
