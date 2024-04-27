10:33
Kyrgyzstani wanted for ten years detained in Salekhard

A Kyrgyzstani who has been wanted for ten years was detained in Salekhard. The Department of Internal Affairs Ministry of Russia for Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug reported.

The citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who was put on the federal wanted list in 2014, was found in Salekhard. On April 25, he was detained by criminal investigation officers.

«During the operational-search activities, the 35-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained on the territory of Salekhard by employees of the criminal investigation department. The man hiding from the investigation has been interrogated,» the statement says.

The foreigner was put on the wanted list for using a fake passport. He managed to hide from law enforcement for ten years. After the arrest, the Kyrgyzstani was sent to the capital to the initiators of the search — police officers of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Izmailovo district of Moscow.
