Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for the head of the construction company KG Group, Imamidin Tashov, in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center until May 22, 2024. The press service of the district court reported.

Earlier it was reported that Imamidin Tashov, wanted on suspicion of attempted violent seizure of power, was detained in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, in Kara-Balta he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters to consolidate forces for holding a protest with the subsequent seizure of power. While being wanted, Imamidin Tashov carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee said.

Earlier, the SCNS reported that KG Group company built six apartment buildings in Bishkek. But none of these objects were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before that a video message of Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, where he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», kept in captivity and demanded, in addition to 52 million soms already transferred to the state revenue, another 100 million soms.