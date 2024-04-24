11:13
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
English

Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for the head of the construction company KG Group, Imamidin Tashov, in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center until May 22, 2024. The press service of the district court reported.

Earlier it was reported that Imamidin Tashov, wanted on suspicion of attempted violent seizure of power, was detained in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, in Kara-Balta he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters to consolidate forces for holding a protest with the subsequent seizure of power. While being wanted, Imamidin Tashov carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee said.

Earlier, the SCNS reported that KG Group company built six apartment buildings in Bishkek. But none of these objects were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before that a video message of Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, where he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», kept in captivity and demanded, in addition to 52 million soms already transferred to the state revenue, another 100 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/292435/
views: 132
Print
Related
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
One of kidnapping suspects detained in Bishkek
Beating of investigator in Kant: Three suspects detained
Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov arrested for month
Detention of Vice Mayor Maksatbek Sazykulov: Details reported
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov detained
Another investigator detained on suspicion of extortion
Citizens selling tulips stolen from flower beds detained in Bishkek
Popular
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank
24 April, Wednesday
10:41
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Russia this year Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Russia this y...
10:28
Servicemen of Kyrgyzstan to be able to privatize service housing
10:09
Ex-Minister of Education heads Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan
09:59
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
09:54
Concert of jazz performers from Hungary to take place in Bishkek
23 April, Tuesday
17:22
Plant for production of construction materials to be built in Kyrgyzstan
17:09
Presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov: Mudflow victims will get assistance
17:00
Akylbek Japarov meets with British Foreign Secretary
16:51
President Sadyr Japarov receives delegation from French Senate
16:31
Energy Ministry proposes to revise heating and hot water tariffs