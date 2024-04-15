15:23
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov arrested for month

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov was arrested for a month. The Pervomaisky District Court reported.

It is noted that the request of the investigator of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek was partially satisfied.

«A preventive measure was applied to the accused Maksatbek Sazykulov in the form of detention for a month, that is, until May 11,» the court noted.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported that the city’s Vice Mayor Maksatbek Sazykulov was detained for patronizing the owner of an illegally built commercial facility.
