Kyrgyzstanis kidnap, extort 800,000 rubles from man in St. Petersburg

Two Kyrgyzstanis kidnapped and extorted 800,000 rubles from a man in St. Petersburg. They were detained. The press service of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Leningrad Oblast reported.

Four men extorted 800,000 rubles from a foreigner, holding him in a taxi car.

The 23-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan contacted the city police and told law enforcement officers the story of his abduction. A criminal case on robbery was opened. The incident, according to the applicant, occurred at about 5 p.m. on April 25 in the parking lot of Nord shopping center. The man was attacked there by four strangers and forced into a taxi.

The unknown people, who had a knife and a pistol with them, demanded 800,000 rubles from the young man. The victim did not have such amount of money, but he gave the extortionists 20,000 rubles in cash and transferred 40,000 to their card. The attackers also decided to take away the Uzbek citizen’s mobile phone and take him out of the city. They released the man only at night, dropping him off near Novoselye village in Lomonosovsky district.

Two suspects were detained. Both of them came from Kyrgyzstan. Protocols were drawn up against the detainees for violating the regime of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation and they were remanded in custody.