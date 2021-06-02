13:10
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months

Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Pirmatov was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for two months. A lawyer Timur Karabaev told the journalists.

According to him, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«We will appeal this decision. It is unfounded, since my client did not intend to fled. All this time he had worked and stayed in the capital,» Timur Karabaev said.

The ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained within Kumtor case. MP Torobai Zulpukarov was placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
